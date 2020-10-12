FG reforms postal sector for better results

The Federal Government says it it working on plans to reform the Postal Sector to enable it meet customers’ demands through provision of high quality and affordable Universal Postal Service (UPS).

Dr Adebayo Adewusi, Postmaster General, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) said this in a statement by Mr Franklin Alao, General Manager, Communications of the organisation on Monday in Abuja.

Alao said that Adewusi made the comment while speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 2020 World Post Day.

He quoted him as saying that the day represented an opportunity for postal authorities in all countries to educate government officials and the public on contributions of postal services to the socio-economic development of the world.

“NIPOST management will continue to strive to ensure the success of government’s reform effort, especially the unbundling of organisation into strategic companies to create more job opportunities and generate more revenue for government to enable it carry out its functions effectively.

“We will continue to explore various ways and means to make the Postal Industry in Nigeria a very important player and valuable partner in the development of the nation’s economy through its activities.

“As part of activities to mark this year’s celebration, a virtual colloquium on the topic “The Post in a Digital Economy” was held on Oct. 8.

“The activities continued on Monday with the launch of a compendium of Nigeria’s 100 years of existence since its amalgamation from 1914 to 2014 as captured in postage stamps and climaxed with the presentation of prizes to winners of the 2020 UPU letter writing competition, ” he said.

He said competition was organised for young people below the age of 15 and about 2,279 entries were received from students from secondary schools across Nigeria.

“The competition was designed to develop the skills of young people in letter writing to contribute in strengthening of national and international friendships, which is one of the cardinal objectives of the Universal Postal Union.

“I wish to appeal to all school authorities in the country to encourage greater participation by their students in subsequent editions of this important letter writing competition which is held annually,’’ he said. (NAN)

