FG records success in PPP in major sectors- ICRC boss

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Michael Ohiani, Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) says the Federal Government has recorded successes in Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in major sectors of the economy.

Ohiani said this at the Fourth Quarter 2022 PPP Units’ Consultative Forum (3PUCF) in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fourth quarter forum was hosted by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

Ohiani said the sectors, which had recorded milestones in PPP include the transportation and port sector, the energy and urban sectors, the social infrastructure and special projects sectors.

In the transport and port sector, he said the procurement process for the concession of Tin Can Island Truck Transit Park by Federal Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) in Lagos State had commenced.

“Secure Ticketing Solution for the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe Standard Train services by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Railway Corporation has received a Full Business Case (FBC) Certificate of Compliance.

“This will be presented at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.”

He said the Onitsha River Port project by the National Inland Waterways Authority and Federal Ministry of Transportation was approved by FEC for 30 years in February 2022.

Ohiani said the development of the Deep-Sea Port project was approved by FEC in August for a 45-year concession period.

“The Lekki Deep Sea Port project has almost reached 100 per cent completion and is set to commence operations this month.

” The Ministry of Aviation’s Development of a Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul Facility was approved by FEC in October 2022.”

For the energy and urban sector, Ohiani said the Federal Capital Territory Administration was set to revive the Pay and Park project and had commenced the procurement process.

He said the Federal Ministry of Water Resources had submitted for revalidation, the 136 MW Manya and 182 MW Bawarku hydropower projects in Taraba and Benue, respectively.

“Also the 40 MW Itisi Dam in Kaduna state and the Makurdi Hydropower projects have been issued Outline Business Case (OBC) Certificates of Compliance to commence procurement.

Ohiani said in a move to actualise the Petroleum Industry Act, the NNPC PLC had continued the procurement process in the concession of the Pipelines Network and Refineries.

“Under our regulatory guidance, the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Power have commenced the development of the 700MW Zungeru Hydro Plant in Niger state.

“This is to boost agriculture, while adding to the National Power Grid.”

For the successes recorded in the social infrastructure sector, Ohiani said more federal universities had embraced PPP procurement to deliver on critical infrastructure, ranging from hostels to community centres and mini-grids.

The director-general said OBC and FBC Certificates of Compliance had been issued for at least five projects in various federal institutions across the country.

He said the health sector through the Federal Ministry of Health had commenced PPPs in the upgrading, renovating and procurement of medical equipment in facilities across the country.

In terms of special projects, Ohiani said the Nigeria Police Force had undertaken five PPP projects in 2022 in its bid to rejuvenate its dilapidated properties across the country.

“The Air wing of the NPF has also been approved for a concession and is currently at the procurement stage.”

He said the first-of-its-kind planetarium built by the National Space Research and Development Agency and Federal Ministry of Science and Technology had been approved by FEC for a 10-year concession period.

Ohiani said in 2022, a total of 34 OBC Compliance Certificates and 12 FBC Compliance Certificates had been issued, while a record of nine projects had received FEC approval.

“We have over 200 PPP projects at different stages of development and procurement. In addition, we have 75 PPP projects at the implementation stage.

“There are also many PPP projects at the inception stage waiting to commence development, and I believe that together, we can do even more in the coming year.

“We hope that more projects will be developed and concluded through the PPP process as we strive to improve our infrastructure and economy.”

The Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission had embarked on two PPP projects – the Revenue Assurance Solution (RAS) and Device Management System (DMS).

Danbatta, represented by Director of Special Duties, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde said the commission established the PPP unit to implement the two PPP projects of the commission.

“RAS project was conceived as a technology solution with the capacity to block revenue leakages and enhance the collection of Annual Operating Levy revenue accruing to the government within the telecommunications industry.

“After a rigorous procurement process that involved BPP and later ICRC; a preferred bidder emerged. Public Private Partnership Agreement (PPPA) has been executed and hopes to achieve financial close very soon.

He said the commission, in its desire to discourage widespread mobile crime in Nigeria, decided to deploy a technology solution based on the Central Equipment Identification Register referred to as DMS.

“The DMS will combat the proliferation of fake, counterfeit, substandard and identify phones with cloned or duplicated IMEI in Nigeria.

“In addition, the DMS will enhance national security by adding another layer to the individual mobile phone verification and authentication process.”

Danbatta said the board and management of the NCC appreciated the ICRC for being an effective channel that had been aiding the commission to efficiently deliver these projects. (NAN)