FG records remarkable achievements on road construction in Kano – Official 

By Mohammed Nur

The Federal Controller of Works in Kano, Alhaji Yahaya Baba, has commended the level and progress recorded by his ministry in the construction of federal roads in the state.

Baba gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

He acknowledged the massive infrastructure development undertaken by the Federal Government in Kano State, especially on roads and housing.

The controller outlined the projects to include Kano-Abuja highway, Kano-Katsina, Kano-Maiduguri and a host of others.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making resources available to continue with infrastructure development throughout the federation.

According to him, Buhari’s administration also constructed 375.4 Kilometre Kano-Kaduna-Abuja road worth billions of Naira.

The controller further explained that Kano-Kaduna-Abuja was divided into three sections.

“Second and third sections covering 210 kilometers was almost completed, while from Abuja to Kaduna will also be completed.

“We lost about a year in 2022, due to criminal activities and rights of way,” he said.

According to Baba, the federal government has also completed over 1.06 kilometre internal roads rehabilitation by the ministry in Darmanawa at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano (AKTH).

“We have successfully intervened in internal roads network of 46 Tertiary Federal Institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over,” he said.

He noted that the ministry had stepped up to lead the process of getting the work done and to ensure that it got across all federal establishments across the country.

The controller said the gap of the infrastructure needs was steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it had reached schools/institutions.

“It is undebatable that quality of various institutions will be impacted by quality infrastructure, learning environment.

“Those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from the benefitting communities where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The ministry is currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76.

“This is consistent with our progressive idea of improving the human condition and that process continue here today as we hand over this road to the hospital as a critical intervention to support a good and ideal environment,” he said. (NAN)