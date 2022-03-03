FG reconstitutes team to renegotiate 2009 ASUU agreement

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Federal Government has reconstituted a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This is coming three day after the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS had protested against incessant ASUU strike.

To press home its demand, ASUU began its warning strike on February 14, urging the federal government to implement all agreements.

Reconstituting the team, Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, said, there is need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on our campuses.

The Chairman and Members of the reconstituted 2009 FGN/University-Based Unions Agreements Re-negotiation Team are:

Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs-(Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo) – Chairman;

Are. Lawrence Patrick Ngbale-(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Wukari -Member (North East);



Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth-(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi) -Member (South West); Sen. Chris Adighije- (Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja -Member (South East); Prof. Olu Obafemi -(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna) – Member (North-Central).

Others include: Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu-(Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology)-Member (North West); and

Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, mni-(Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island)-Member (South-South).

Newsdiaryonline learnt that the team will be inaugurated by the Minister on Monday, the 7th of March, 2022 at the Minister’s Conference room, headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja by 12 noon.

