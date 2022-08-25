FG receives Orosanye draft white paper reports, assures implementation

By Okon Okon

The Federal Government on Thursday received the ‘Draft White Paper’ on Orosanye reports, submitted by the committee on restructuring/rationalisation of Federal Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who received the reports, commended the committee for the completion of the assignment within the six- week time line given to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the Federal Government had in July, inaugurated the White Paper Drafting Committee on the review of new parastatals, agencies and commissions created after submission.

This, he said, was done after the receipt of the Orosanye Panel’s Report on Restructuring/Rationalisation of those agencies.

The committee was headed by Mrs Ebele Okeke, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The committee was to come up with the white paper reports of the committees inaugurated by the Federal Government in November 2021 to consider the Orosanye reports.

The main aim of the process was to further demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to reposition the public service for effective service delivery.

Receiving the paper, Mustapha recalled President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to restructure the public service in order to ensure efficiency, when he recently interacted with the Association of Senior Civil Servants.

According to him, the president has assured of his government’s commitment to the improvement of the condition of the service.

The SGF, therefore, said that some of the recommendations by the white paper drafting committee would be considered as” low hanging fruits that would be implemented immediately after approval.”

He said the Federal Government had acknowledged the high cost of governance in Nigeria and revenue challenges being experienced in the midst of competing societal demands which are of serious concern to the government.

The SGF added that all the necessary things would be done to ensure that no sector was neglected.

Mustapha said: “I have no doubt in my mind that the knowledge, experience and expertise members brought to bear in the cause of the assignment, would guide the Federal Government in addressing the high cost of governance and other associated problems.

“I am pleased to receive the report of the Engr. Ebele Okeke Committee that was constituted to draft a White Paper on the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021.

“This is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to reposition the Public Service for effective service delivery. ”

Presenting the paper, Mrs Ebele Okeke thanked Buhari and Mustapha for the job assigned to them.

Okeke said in carrying out the assignment, the committee had taken into consideration, the current economic challenges and the requirement for government to utilize resources more efficiently in order to reduce cost of governance.

”In addition, the need to develop diverse sources of revenue for government as well as encourage some Agencies of government to be self-funding; the principle of building strong institutions to guarantee service delivery to the populace.

”The committee had also considered the imperative to grow the economy, create employment and stay on the critical path to achieve development objectives,”she said.

According to her, the terms of reference of the committee were to:

“Examine and evaluate the findings and recommendations contained in the Report of the Committee on the Review of New Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs) created after the submission of the Report on restructuring/rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

“Produce a Draft White Paper on the report for consideration by the Federal Government; develop implementation plan and key performance indicators; and submit the draft white paper within six weeks, ” Okeke explained. (NAN)

