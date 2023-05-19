FG receives draft legislation to upgrade weights, measures department

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo on Friday in Abuja received the draft legislation to review of the Weights and Measures Department to an agency.

Adebayo said that upgrading the framework of Nigeria’s Weights and Measures Act was necessary for improved service delivery.

The minister added that it was also essential in realising the objectives of the metrology component of the Nigeria National Quality Policy (NNQP).

According to him, upgrading the weights and measures department to a full-fledged agency in line with the letters of Nigeria National Quality Policy document would be a legacy project of his term of service in the ministry.

He said that Paragraph 4e of the implementation plan of NNQP document approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2021, provides for a programme to upgrade the Weights and Measures Department to a full-fledged Legal Metrology Agency.

While commending the 10-man review committee for the work, the minister promised to take further steps toward actualising the goal.

He expressed optimism that the committee came up with provisions, clauses and a Table of Fees that are consistent with global best practices.

”This will promote accurate measurements, boost consumer confidence and facilitate trade practices to make Nigeria the destination of choice for trading to the international community.

Earlier, Mrs Comfort Emenbu, the Director of the weights and measures department in the ministry, said that weights and Measures received prime recognition globally because of the significant roles it played in the social, economic, and technological development of nations.

It is on this note that previous Governments of Nigeria acknowledged the huge position and relevance of Legal Metrology to the economy of Nigeria; which led to the creation of several committees over the years that had been achieving consensus on Weights and Measures administration in Nigeria.

She said that conferring the status of an agency of government to Weights and Measures would create a fair enabling environment for commercial transactions.

“It will also enhance job creation potential, curbing of sharp practices in market places and promotion of business competitiveness as well as consumer protection activities,’’ Emenbu said.

She said that it would facilitate the creation of transparent level ground for businesses through the establishment of trust and confidence and the reduction of Technical Barriers to International Trade (TBT);

“More so, it will promote the objectives of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and Nigeria’s export capacity.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Sadiq Gegele that the upgrading the Weights and Measures Department to an agency would scale up the activities of weights and measures to international best practices.

“It is relevant to the economy as it would promote the need for people to deliver accurate service delivery.

“Weight and measure is a key component that assist trade and that is the reason why it is important that it should be upgraded to an agency,’’ Gegele said. (NAN)