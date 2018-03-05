The Federal Government has pledged to rebuild houses destroyed during herdsmen-farmers’ clashes in parts of Southern Kaduna, an official said on Monday.

The pledge was made when the Presidential Committee on Herdsmen-Farmers Clashes headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo assessed the level of destruction in affected communities in the area.

Mr James Akujobi, who led the assessment committee to Kaduna State, told newsmen in Kafanchan that the aim was to ensure that victims resume back their normal lives.

Akujobi, an Executive Director at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the team was in Southern Kaduna to evaluate level of destruction recorded with a view to rebuilding affected structures and rehabilitate those affected.

“It is the intention of the government that all those affected by the conflicts are rehabilitated by way of rebuilding the structures destroyed so that they can come back to their homes and continue with their normal lives,” he said.

The official assured that the federal government would fast track action to ensure that members of the affected communities, especially farmers return to their normal activities.

Also, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Ben Kure, said the agency would provide the necessary assistance to the presidential committee to achieve its purpose.

“As a host agency, SEMA is playing the role of providing the needed logistics that would make the work of the visiting team easier.

“We will assist the committee to arrive at a comprehensive and detailed assessment of the affected locations,” he said.

Earlier, Malam Tanko Tete, the Tum Ninkyob of Kaninkon Chiefdom, said at his palace in Bakin Kogi, that the setting up of the committee demonstrated federal government concern for the people.

He said that members of the community had been praying for such intervention which would bring succour to victims.

“It has not been easy with the victims even though some were already making plans to rebuild their structures,” he said.

NAN reports that the committee plans to visit Ninte, Ungwan Ajo, Golkofa, Godogodo, Dogon Fili, Gadabiyu, Anton, Pasakori, Kario, Dalle, Asso, Goska, and Dangoma in Jema’a local government.

It will also visit Tachira, Tsonje, Adu, Tafan, Kukum Daji, Kukum Gida, Agban, A. A Abbas Filling Station, Takad, Garaje, Ashim, Mifi and Zilan in Takad Chiefdom all in Kaura local government.

In Zangon Kataf local government area, communities to be visited included, Samaru Kataf, Katsit and Zonkwa while in Kauru local government the committee will assess damages in Ungwan Magaji, Ungwan Rimi, Kaziti, Kigbeni and Kigam communities. (NAN)