FG reassures of safe drinking water for Nigerians

The Federal Government has reassured of providing safe drinking water for Nigerians as well as effective surveillance to prevent outbreak of water borne diseases.



Mr Olu Daniel, the Director, Quality and Control in the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, stated this when he led a team of officials on an advocacy visit to the Kano State Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday in Kano.

Daniel said the visit was at collaborating with the state government to prevent outbreak of diseases such as cholera caused by contaminated drinking water.



He said that provision of safe drinking water and health services fell within the ambit of the ministry, hence preparing ahead to ensure prevention and management.

“The federal ministry of water resources and sanitation has set all machineries in motion to curb cholera outbreak, among other water borne related diseases.



‘’WASH emergency has to do with coordination of emergency that has to do with provision of water sanitation and hygiene in order to prevent untimely deaths.

“These strategies are in three stages: first is prevention before the disaster occurs, second is preparation, to ensure there is no outbreak, while the third strategy is response to the outbreak.



“We choose Kano state due to their tremendous efforts at ensuring that the disease is brought to the barest.,’’ he said.

Daniel added: “Kano is currently rated 61 per cent in terms of provision of water supply, while in terms of sanitation, the state has about 50 per cent compliance,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Atah Benson, the National Coordinator, Civil Society Network of Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), reassured of support on preparedness and response.



He urged the state to make available its performance chats in WASH emergency for all disease outbreaks.

He blamed poor behavioural attitude for the spread of diseases in the state and called for more sensitization campaign for the people to improve on their hygiene.

Alhaji Ali Abubakar, the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, described the visit as timely.



He said that government spent N600 million monthly for water supply in the state, covering procurement of treatment chemicals, aluminum sulphate and electricity bill.

He said that government also purchase diesel to power regional water schemes and conventional water treatment plants across the state as it placed high priority to water supply for the people. By Bosede Olufunmi(NAN)

