FG reaffirms partnership with Canada on human right protection

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of human rights, peace and unity in Nigeria and Africa.

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Dingyadi, disclosed this in a statement by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry on Saturday in Abuja.

The minister made his known when he received the Canadian Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Nicholas Simard during a courtesy visit.

Dingyadi said the relations between Nigeria and Canada had grown stronger over the years and provided the needed support in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. He said that the two countries would not relent in their quest to support and promote human rights, peace and unity in Nigeria and others parts of Africa.

He said the EndSARS protests started with youth that making legitimate demands which government acceded to but was eventually hijacked by hoodlums.

Earlier, Simard said Nigeria was a multi-faceted developing country, with insecurity posing a great challenge to its growth.

He said the challenge had become a thing of worry, hence the advocacy for the upholding of human rights in the country.

Simmard applauded the Nigeria police for the overwhelming services rendered to him since his arrival in the country, especially during his tour to assess the level of damage during the EndSars protest.

He said the Canadian government had concluded plans to support the Nigerian government with the sum of 10 million dollars to build the capacity of police personnel. (NAN)