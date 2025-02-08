FG reaffirms committment to legal migration

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its continued commitment to ensuring that the migration of Nigerians to other countries was done legally.

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its continued commitment to ensuring that the migration of Nigerians to other countries was done legally.

Mr Muhammad Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, said this when he received a delegation from the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Germany, in his office on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aim of the visit was to streamline legitimate labour migration and advance dual vocational training as catalysts for economic development in Nigeria.

Dingyadi said the Federal Government would always encourage legal migration, not only for the economic benefits, but to ensure the well-being and safety of the migrants and for the benefit of the two countries involved.

“We thank you very much for creating time to come and share with us the opportunities that abound in your chamber.

“I must tell you that the two subject matters that you’re highlighting here – on labour migration and vocational skills development, are part of the core mandate of this ministry.

“Even though you are here on a courtesy visit, we will create time for interaction between our officials in the ministry and your delegation, to see how we can mutually benefit from these opportunities that abound.

“This vocational training in particular, is part of the core mandate of the ministry, seeking to create jobs for the teeming population of our country.

“Some of the people trained, who migrate to other countries, will eventually come back to train our people, and we are going to benefit a lot from this kind of relationship,”he said.

The minister, however, assured the delegation of the willingness of the Federal Government to partner with them to achieve common goals and promote mutual interests of Nigeria and Germany.

He said with the support of organisations like the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chamber, the government would easily achieve its goals.

Dingyadi also added that it would ensure that the teeming jobless youths become self-employed through vocational training.

“As a government, we are going to do whatever is possible to encourage this kind of relationship so that our two countries will benefit from the fruit of these interactions. So, our doors are open,” he said.

Earlier, Alh. Lai Mohammed, a former Minister of Information and Culture, and also the Managing Partner of Bruit Costaud, a Public Relations firm, who was also part of the delegation said the visit was apt.

Mohammed said that the institution had consistently demonstrated its commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between Germany and Nigeria.

“In 2012, the IHK Giessen-Friedberg initiated the implementation of the Dual Vocational Education Project, a partnership aimed at transferring key elements of German’s renowned dual vocational training system to Nigeria.

“This project has successfully been executed in collaboration with five Nigerian partners, including, Abuja, Ogun, and Lagos Chambers of Commerce, thereby providing a structured approach to vocational education and skills development in the country.

“This has also served as an excellent blueprint for Nigeria to upskill her workforce and equip her youths with industry-relevant technical and vocational skills. enhance their employability, boost productivity,”he said.

Also, Dr Mathias Leder, President of the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Germany,

emphasised the significance of language skills for migrants in Germany.

Leder said that this was apt as it enabled the migrants to better understand and integrate into German culture.

He further revealed that a remarkable 98 per cent of apprentices who undergo the free dual vocational training successfully, easily get job offers.(NAN)