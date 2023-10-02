FG reaffirms commitment to welfare, protection of senior citizens

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen mechanisms towards the welfare and protection Senior Citizens in the country.

Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director-General of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), made this known in Abuja in his message to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Older Persons in Nigeria.

The day is celebrated every Oct. 1.

The theme of the 2023 day is “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons Across Generations”

Omokaro said this is in line with the universal declaration of human rights by accelerating implementation of NSCC innovative transformation.

She also said, the move would ensure multi-sectoral approach and services designed to impact on quality of life and wellbeing of Senior citizens especially in rural areas.

” The NSCC is calling on government at all levels and concerned stakeholders to reflect on the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its promises for all.

”The commission also urges governments to examine issues of universality, inclusion, equity, solidarity and reciprocity across generations and how adequately the normative framework of the international and National human rights system,” she said..

She appealed to all stakeholders to join the nationwide Elder Justice Campaign by the centre to address discrimination and violence against older persons and ensure their health and social inclusion.

Omokaro also appealed to state governments to urgently domestic the National Senior Citizens Centre Act 2017 by developing an action plan on Ageing

She maintained that, state must provide a framework to integrate older persons as well as provide seamless synergy at the national, state and local government levels.

The D-G said, the centre has scheduled series of events to commemorate the day as successive governments already declared Oct. 5 as National Day for older persons in the country.

NAN reports that the International Day of Older Persons emphasizes the need for a society that values and respects its older members, ensuring they have the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives, make meaningful contributions, and enjoy their later years with dignity.(NAN)

