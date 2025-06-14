‎FG Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Harmony – Information Minister

‎



‎The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting religious harmony and national unity, recognising the Church as a vital partner in shaping values and mentoring the next generation.



‎This assurance was conveyed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Chinasa Ogbodo, who represented the Honourable Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at the National Synod of the Charismatic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, held at the Royal Inn Conference Hall, Abuja. The Synod, themed “Generational Impact”, convened senior clergy from across the nation.



‎In his keynote address, Alhaji Idris emphasised the indispensable role of the Church in addressing the country’s social and moral challenges. “A nation’s future depends on its ability to raise a generation better than itself,” he noted, highlighting the Church’s influence in nurturing values and character.



‎He outlined the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate with faith-based organisations in advancing national values, peacebuilding, and youth development. Central to this effort, he said, is the Ministry’s National Values Charter, which promotes virtues such as integrity, patriotism, dignity of labour, social justice, entrepreneurship, unity, and faith in Nigeria.



‎“The Church plays a vital role in shaping societal values,” the Minister stated. “Your voices and platforms are essential in guiding a new generation to prioritise legacy, character, and service.”



‎He further urged religious leaders to take an active role in countering misinformation and moral ambiguity, especially in the digital space, by serving as beacons of truth, peace, and hope.



‎A key highlight of the Synod was the conferment of awards on eminent Nigerians—both Christian and Muslim—who have contributed significantly to interfaith harmony, national service, and community development. Organisers described the recognition as a reaffirmation of the Synod’s commitment to unity and generational impact across all sectors of society.



