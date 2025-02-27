FG reaffirms commitment to Ogoni cleanup, inaugurates 2 water projects

The Federal Government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to the Ogoni cleanup and inaugurated two additional water schemes in Beeri,

By Abigael Joshua

The Federal Government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to the Ogoni cleanup and inaugurated two additional water schemes in Beeri, Khana LGA, and Bunu, Tai LGA, in Rivers state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja by Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

While inaugurating the water projects, the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring Ogoniland.

He added that it reaffirms the government’s dedication to environmental sustainability and the well-being of communities affected by oil pollution.

“The provision of potable water to these communities is a critical step towards improving public health, reducing waterborne diseases, and enhancing the overall quality of life.

“It also signifies a renewed commitment to ensuring that the people of Ogoni reap the full benefits of environmental remediation efforts.

“We will continue to ensure that communities have access to clean, safe, and sustainable drinking water,” the minister pledged.

Lawal, while commending President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to environmental sustainability and the restoration of Ogoniland, noted that his leadership has expedited the implementation of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) recommendations for the benefit of the Ogoni people.

The minister also praised HYPREP’s management under Zabbey and the development partners for their commitment to realising these projects.

He urged the communities to take responsibility for protecting the facilities.

He assured that HYPREP is also addressing other critical needs, such as healthcare, education, and economic empowerment, to ensure a sustainable future for the region’s residents.

Earlier, Zabbey stated that the commissioning of the water projects is proof that HYPREP is making significant progress in implementing the Ogoni cleanup programme.

The PC emphasised that the project is focused on ensuring the timely and efficient execution of initiatives, reaffirming its core values of transparency and accountability in implementing the UNEP report’s recommendations.

He noted that the newly inaugurated water projects demonstrate a strong commitment to effectively carrying out the UNEP report’s recommendations.

“The Beeri water facility, which will distribute water to seven communities, has a combined tank capacity of 900,000 litres, while the Bunu facility, with a capacity of 850,000 litres, will supply potable water to three communities in the area,” Zabbey explained.

According to the statement, the minister and his entourage also visited other HYPREP projects, including remediation sites in Ogale and the 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital in Kpite, Tai.

They also visited the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER) in Wiiyaakara and the mangrove restoration site in Bomu, where they planted symbolic mangroves. (NAN)