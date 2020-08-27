FG reaffirms commitment to implementing National Fertilizer Quality Control Act

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the National Fertilizer Quality Control (NFQC) Act 2019, to ensure accessibility of quality fertiliser by farmers.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu, gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mr Theodore Ogaziechi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mua’zu, who spoke during the Operationalisation of the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act, in Abuja, the initiative will increase agricultural productivity towards national food security.

He stated that the policy would also safeguard the interest of farmers against nutrient deficiencies, adulteration, misleading claims and short weight.

“It will safeguard interests of fertilisers enterprises, creating part of the enabling environment for private sector investment in the fertiliser industry.

“It will also protect the environment against potential dangers that may result from the use of harmful substances in fertiliser.

“The ministry has been unrelenting in the bid to set in motion enforcement of the Act, and accordingly, developed regulations for its implementation.

“This has been forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Justice for review by legal draftsmen and subsequent gazetting,’’ the permanent secretary said.

He further explained that in the implementing regulations were the steps, processes, procedures and guideline for effective enforcement of the Act.

“The ministry has listed the services and activities necessary for enforcement of the Act and is proposing fees, tariffs and charges for the various services to be rendered for consideration and adoption.”

This meeting is being convened to enable us holistically examine the proposed charges and fees.

“In our deliberations, the above key objectives must be put into utmost consideration and none of it should be compromised.

In a keynote address at the event, Prof. Yemi Akinseye George (SAN), said government and relevant stakeholders of the fertiliser industry had `taken the bull by the horn’ by enacting a robust legal framework for quality control in the country.

“As such, all hands must be on deck to ensure full implementation of the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act 2019,’’ Akinseye stated.

The Director, Department of Farm Inputs Support Services in the ministry, Mr Tunde Bello, stated that the meeting was convened to discuss the way forward.

Bello said the meeting was also called to address critical issues relating to operationalisation of the Act.

He noted that it was imperative to ensure proper implementation of regulations, as the normal steps to processes, procedures and guidelines for effective enforcement of the NFQC Act. (NAN)