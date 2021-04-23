FG reaffirms commitment to fund unity schools

April 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Education, News, Project 0



The Government reiterated its commitment to fund  the 104 unity schools across the country to enable them deliver .


The Minister of State For Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba,  disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday Keffi after inspecting facilities at the Government College, Keffi.


His visit was to inspect reconstruction work female hostel destroyed by a fire which reportedly claimed the life of a female student.


said the present administration placed premium on education as the engine of Nigeria’s economic and technological growth.


Nwajuba said that the administration was critical about the quality of service provided all the unity schools.


stated that the Government was expecting proper usage of the fund made available to the schools delivery of qualitative education and discipline to the students entrusted their care.


Nwajuba then reassured that the present administration would  not fail  in its responsibilities of  making the schools models for academic  excellence and discipline.


, however, appealed to those entrusted with the care and management of the schools to always ensure that they do their best to justify the confidence reposed on them.


He said it had become imperative that the colleges established as centres of unity and excellence must  such .


The minister then warned that the Federal  Government would continue to monitor all the schools to ensure the judicious usage and application of their funds. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,