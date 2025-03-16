FG reaffirms commitment to completing all iconic road projects nationwide 

The Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to massively invest in road infrastructure across the country.

By Ishaq Zaki

The Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to massively invest in road infrastructure across the country.

Goronyo said this when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Dauda Lawal at Government House, Gusau in Zamfara on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was in Zamfara on a one-day working visit to inspect ongoing Federal Government’s road projects in the state.

The minister noted that the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of various road projects across the country if completed, would boost the critical sectors of development such as transportation, infrastructure, economy and security.

According to him, President Tinubu is passionate about the development of Nigeria.

“As we all know, Mr President has initiated various legacy projects across the country including Illelah-Sokoto-Badagry Super-Highway and Lagos-Calabar Highway among others.

“The ongoing road reconstruction projects by President Tinubu’s administration covered all the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“We are given the marching order by Mr President to inspect these projects across the country. We must ensure that quality jobs is done by the contractors,” he said.

Goronyo said that the ministry had started the inspection in Kebbi and Sokoto States for Illela-Sokoto-Badagry Super-Highway project.

He said that the ministry’s team visited Zamfara for the inspection of the ongoing reconstruction and dualisation of Zaria-Gusau-Mafara-Sokoto Highway.

“You know, when President Tinubu came to power, he was not happy with the bad condition of the Nigerian roads, especially the Zaria-Gusau-Sokoto Highway,” he noted.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the level of job done and urged the contractors to ensure speedy and quality job.

Goronyo appealed for Zamfara government’s security intervention to the ongoing federal government’s road projects in the state.

“We are seeking for collaboration with the Zamfara State Government to ensure adequate security coverage to the ongoing road projects in the state,” the minister pleaded.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the present administration of President Tinubu to enable it provide meaningful development to the country.

The minister commended Zamfara government’s ongoing urban renewal projects across the state.

“It is pertinent to commend the ongoing positive and transformative agenda for the development of Zamfara embarked upon by Gov. Dauda Lawal,” he noted.

Receiving the minister, the Chief of Staff, Government House Gusau, Mr Mukhtar Lugga, appreciated the minister for the visit.

Lugga said that Zamfara government was ready to support the federal government to execute development projects in the state.

“On behalf of Gov. Dauda Lawal, we appreciate all the good works being carried out by President Bola Tinubu in Zamfara and Northwest geopolitical zone in general,” he said. (NAN)