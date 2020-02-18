FG ready to tackle Coronavirus –Humanitarian Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Develpoment, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has expressed her satisfaction with the readiness of the Federal Government to tackle Coronavirus and Lassa fever in the country.

She said this on Tuesday in Abuja during an official visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, to access facilities on ground to curtail the spread of the epidemic from the airport by arrivals into the country.

“Nigeria has responded to the pandemic challenge by mobilizing all relevant Government Agencies to ensure our people are protected by putting in place measures for prevention of the spread of the virus, early detection and if necessary managing cases detected in the country.

“There are visible efforts for early detection of cases, confirmation of diagnosis and management of any case detected.

“This is facilitated by technological tools and human resources deployed by the relevant agencies here in the Airport and at the National Center for Disease Control Agency’s Laboratory at Gaduwa, Abuja.

“These measures are also being constantly reinforced by the media messages and other activities lined up by relevant ministries, agencies, and departments (MDAs).”

Farouq advised members of the general public to follow health and safety precautions set out, such as reporting symptoms and suspected cases in a timely and humane manner.

Also speaking at the inspection the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed affirmed the readiness to contain the outbreak of these diseases.

He said the Federal Government of Nigeria have ensured that inter-ministerial taskforce is put in place to check passengers coming into the country with the infection.

Mohammed said sensitization is being made by the ministry to enable Nigerians to understand the nature of the virus.

“we are ready for the Coronavirus, we have not recorded a confirmed case of the virus but we have the ability to handle the crisis in case it happens,” he added.

The event was also attended by the aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Health, Sen. Adeleke O. Mamowora, and other dignitaries.