FG ready to advance local carriers’ competitiveness, capacity

By Gabriel Agbeja

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, says the Federal Government is ready to advance the capacity and competitiveness of the nation’s national carriers via implementation of fly Nigeria Bill 2024.

Keyamo said this on Thursday at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to him, Fly Nigeria Bill 2024 is meant to enhance capacity and competitiveness of Nigeria`s national carriers to promote national pride and improve service delivery in the aviation sector.

“The Fly Nigeria Bill, a proposed legislation, aims to prioritise Nigerian flag carriers for all government-funded travel, whether domestic, regional, or international, ensuring that Nigerian airlines are used first.

“The Bill’s primary goal is to boost the Nigerian aviation industry by ensuring that government-funded travel, including trips by officials, contractors, and grantees, utilises Nigerian airlines whenever possible.

“The Fly Nigeria Bill mandates that all government-funded air travel must first consider Nigerian flag carriers before any foreign carriers, even for international routes.

He explained that the initiative aimed to create a more competitive and sustainable aviation sector, allowing Nigerian airlines to compete globally toward economic growth via job creation, attract investment, and conserve foreign exchange.

According to him, the Fly Nigeria Bill is seen as a way to foster national pride and ensure that Nigerian airlines are recognised as leaders in the aviation industry.

He added that the idea for the Bill had been in development for over 15 years, but was committed to fast-tracking its implementation.

Keyamo emphasised that the Fly Nigeria Bill would be a crucial step in protecting Nigeria’s aviation market from external dominance to ensure local airlines have the opportunity to thrive.

According to him, the Federal Government has planned to strengthen regulations for a safer aviation ecosystem by tackling illegal commercial operation by private jet owners.

The minister acknowledged the receipt of the final report of the Ministerial Task Force (MTF) on Illegal Private Charter Operations and Related Matters.

According to him, addressing illegal private airline operations aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of “doing the right thing” across all sectors of the national economy.

“The issue of illegal charter operations involves private jets and aircrafts operating outside the law, especially those obtaining licenses under the PNCF for unlawful activities.

“We are confident that we will have the freedom to take necessary actions. Our goal is a safer, more secure aviation ecosystem in Nigeria,” he said.

Keyamo acknowledged that many people had worked for years to create safer environments and regulatory standards for aviation.

“We will not drop the ball. Our responsibility is to enhance regulatory standards and make aviation safer for everyone,” he said.

The minister noted that illegal practices by private airlines had existed for years before he assumed office.

“When I took office, I was told the problem was insurmountable and advised to ignore it, but I felt it had to be addressed.

“They claimed it was difficult to regulate and that the culprits were ‘untouchable,’ but my experience in civil society and as an EFCC prosecutor taught me to confront such challenges.’’

This situation, he added, led to the formation of the task force, which was established in June 2024 with experienced personnel.

Keyamo said that the ministry would collaborate with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to determine practical steps for implementing the MTF report. (NAN)