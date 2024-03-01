FG re-commits to training female students in STEM

The Federal Government has taken more proactive measures to empower female students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack, gave the assurance on Friday during a mathematics competition/examination involving 41 schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was organised by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) for female students across the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja.

It held in Abuja.

The aim of the exercise is to encourage female students interested in mathematics to showcase their skills, creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Walson-Jack was represented by Mr Zubairu Abdullahi, Director of Special Duties in the ministry.

The permanent secretary said that the exercise aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

She said that the competition would encouraging female students to embrace practical applications of mathematics.

“Through this competition, we hope to instill confidence, foster love for mathematics and inspire the next generation of female mathematicians.

“We recognise that there exists a gender disparity in this critical field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field.

“It is imperative that we take proactive measures to encourage and empower our female students to excel in mathematics and pursue careers in STEM, ” she said.

The Director-General of NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine, said that the competition was for female junior secondary students, to motivate the girl- child to compete favourably with her male counterparts in schools.

“We believe that what a man does, a woman can do better. Science-related subjects and mathematics are the bedrock of science.

“Any science student without the knowledge of mathematics has not started; so, we are trying to see that we train the younger ones, particularly the girls,” he said.

Miss Glory Obamhen, a participant from Junior Secondary School, Dutse Sagwari in Federal Capital Territory, expressed confidence of successf in the examination.

“I feel special because I was chosen,” she told NAN.

Similarly, Miss Ayomide Jimoh, a student of Junior Secondary School, Kuje, said that taking part in the competition made her to believe that she could go far in mathematics.

“I feel very special to be chosen in my school. I am happy, ” she said. (NAN)

By Okon Okon