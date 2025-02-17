FG Pushes for Fair Visa Policies to Boost Nigeria’s Global Trade Presence

Director General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (left); President of Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, Mr. Muideen Alimi (second left) and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris (second right) when the Minister represented President Tinubu at a meeting with executive members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Sunday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called for a more liberal visa regime for Nigerian companies seeking to establish factories and businesses in foreign countries.

The Minister made the call in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday when he represented President Bola Tinubu at a meeting with the executive members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

Idris emphasized that as Nigeria continues to provide an enabling environment for foreign companies to invest and operate within its borders, it is only fair and mutually beneficial for other nations to extend similar support to Nigerian businesses looking to expand internationally.

“Last year, I was representing Nigeria in Indonesia and found out that about 50 big Indonesian companies are operating in Nigeria but we do not have five Nigerian companies operating in Indonesia. If they want to come to our country to trade because of our population and ability to purchase their goods and services, then there should also be that reciprocal arrangement where Nigerians are also given the rightful place; and the visa issue is the same problem you find in Ethiopia and Indonesia. It becomes very complex for people to give Nigerians visas,” he said.

In response to concerns regarding the Ethiopian government’s cancellation of the e-visa and Visa-on-Arrival options for Nigerian travelers, Idris assured that the matter will be escalated to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for appropriate diplomatic engagement.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by Nigerians in Ethiopia, the Minister emphasized that visa policies among nations are typically based on the principle of reciprocity.

He noted that governments often implement visa regulations in response to the policies extended to their citizens, highlighting the need for balanced and mutually beneficial agreements in international travel and diplomacy.

“Every relationship with other countries is reciprocal. So if we give them Visa-on-Arrival, there is no reason why they should not give us Visa-on-Arrival,” he said.

The Minister therefore urged Nigerians living abroad to consistently demonstrate good conduct and responsible citizenship in order to promote the image of the country to the outside world.

“We don’t allow bad people to represent us and that’s where you come in. You are the ones who are here and if you don’t represent us well, there is no way we will look good. The visit of the President to Ethiopia from time to time or the visit of any minister here cannot do it. It is those who are here and living with them that can change whatever perception they have about our country,” he said.

The Minister used the occasion to inform the Nigerian community about the policy direction of the Tinubu Administration, stressing that a lot has been achieved in revamping the economy, provision of infrastructure, curbing insecurity, and the restoration of investor confidence in Nigeria.

Idris said Nigeria has recently secured approximately $1.07 billion in Foreign Direct Investment for the establishment of drug and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

He emphasized that this significant investment marks the beginning of Nigeria’s medical industrialization by positioning the country as a key player in pharmaceutical production to enhance local drug manufacturing capacity, reduce dependency on imports, create jobs, and strengthen the nation’s healthcare sector.

The Minister said in less than 250 days, about N32 billion has been disbursed to students under the Students Loan Scheme to ensure that no student is denied access to quality education due to lack of funds.

Idris, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling security challenges head-on, disclosed that in 2024 alone, security forces neutralized 8,000 terrorists and bandits, rescued 8,000 kidnapped victims, and recorded 11,600 arrests.

The Minister stated that the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, once notorious for criminal activities, has now been successfully cleared of criminal elements, noting that the improved security along the route has brought significant relief to commuters.

Idris said reform is usually a very difficult task but there is a gradual progression towards prosperity for all as promised by the President.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, Mr. Muideen Alimi, said part of their work plan is to collaborate with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to organize a workshop on enhancing economic development through intra-African trade.

He urged Nigeria to support the actualization of the plan to set up the African Central Bank as well as have a strong presence in the African Remittance Agency.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and other top government officials.