FG promotes artificial intelligence, robotics in colleges

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has taken by partnering with CODERINA Education and Technology Foundation to ensure the growth and development of artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the secondary schools across the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, during the award ceremony for the winners of CODERINA National First Lego League 2021 competition.

The Minister stressed that the Unity Colleges successful participation in the Artificial Intelligent and Robotics program is a great step in ensuring the infusion of coding in the nation’s school curricular which is necessary to strengthen official and computational thinking.

He further revealed that the impact of the Artificial Intelligent and Robotics on the students will aid in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEM).

Earlier speaking, the Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) Coderina EdTech Foundation, Femi Niyi congratulated the students of the Queens College Lagos for taking the lead among others as well as Ministry of Education for the outstanding performance of the students from the Unity Colleges.

According to Niyi, the winners of the National First Lego League 2021 competition will be representing the country at the international championship in Greece.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.