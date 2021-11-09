FG promises to strengthen investment promotion policies

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), says it will strengthen the coordination of policies geared towards promoting investments in Nigeria.

The Minister of FMITI, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, made the pledge during the media unveiling of Nigeria-Bulgaria Exchange Platform.

Represented by Mr Murtala Tanko, Deputy Director, Promotion, FMITI, the minister underscored the importance of investments in poverty reduction and sustainable development.

The event was organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurial Exchange Development, (CEED) Africa, FMITI and Bulgaria’s Ministry of Economy, in conjunction with the Embassy of Bulgaria in Abuja.

According to Adebayo, is globally accepted as a veritable tool for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

is today a hub around which international, diplomatic and political relations of countries are defined.

“Countries are increasingly dedicating attention to the conduct of both domestic and international investment, through strengthening and coordination of policies,’’ the minister said.

Earlier, Mr Yanko Yordanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Nigeria, stressed the need to sustain the bilateral between Nigeria and Bulgaria.

According to Yordanov, it should be a bilateral that talks about mainly three things, namely; Ambition, Sustainability and Growth.

“So we are very proud that we are unveiling something that will deepen our cooperation, and we are happy that we have plans to achieve this excellent between both countries.

“The initiative is not a one in a time thing, but a sustainable that has been designed for businesses to thrive in a more basic platform.

“If we look at the trade turnout throughout the years, we can see more ups and downs, so if we could maintain the progress, we will have more ups than downs.

On his part, Mr Chukwuma Udechukwu, Director, CEED, Africa, said that the Nigeria-Bulgaria Exchange Platform would become the important annual gathering for government, investors/entrepreneurs/company owners, among others.

According to Udechukwu, the event series balances a focus on the advancement of private transactions between countries, market thrust building and insights, which intend to move deal-making beyond the introductory phase.

The Director said that the platform was meticulously organised to create a conducive platform for synergy, trade and interaction between businessmen and industrialists from Nigeria and Bulgaria.

“The establishment of the platform marks the fulfilment of a dream, a vision that started years ago we began to realise that we need to bridge the gap.

“To uniquely address the issue that has hindered the growth and successful development of trade and between Nigeria and Bulgaria, irrespective of over five decades of bilateral relationship between both countries.

“The is intended to create a more beneficial and mutual relationship between the two countries to attract desired foreign investment,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event has as theme; “Regeneration of Trade and opportunities for Economic growth’’.

The Nigeria-Bulgaria Exchange Platform would be launched online on Nov. 25. (NAN)

