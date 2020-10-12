FG promises continuous support to Immigration Service

The Federal Government on Monday promised to continue to support the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enable the service discharge its responsibilities.

Dr Shuaibu Belgore, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, made the promise during the inspection of facilities, some ongoing and completed projects at the service headquarters in Abuja.

Belgore also said that government would support the service to project the image of the country.

“I have the opportunity to go round, I have seen some of the facilities and everything I have seen today is of global standard.