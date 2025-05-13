FG proffers solutions to irregular migration to Europe  

The Federal Government on Tuesday identified three key steps to take in addressing the menace of irregular migration from Africa to Europe.

The Federal Government on Tuesday identified three key steps to take in addressing the menace of irregular migration from Africa to Europe.

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction gave the solutions at the opening of the first thematic meeting of the Rabat Process in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports – Nigeria assumed chairmanship of the Rabat Process, a key Euro-African dialogue on migration and development – in January 2025 to pilot the process for the next year.

The maiden meeting themed, “Youth, Innovation and Education- Driving the Future of Migration, has in attendance over 100 delegates from 57 partner countries.

Yilwatda, reiterated the need to address irregular migration – movement of people across borders that does not comply with the legal frameworks- and it’s attendant danger and effects

In tackling the challenge, the minister said said there was need to create spaces for digital skills, ownership, and migration literacy across Africa and Europe.

“The second priority is developing a harmonised migration policy framework to ensure qualification and reduce irregular migration.

“The third priority is to establish youth innovation funds to support enterprises and returnees,” he said

The minister sought the collaboration of partners on migration governance to co-create youth innovation hubs, harmonised migration policies, and establish youth innovation funds to reduce irregular migration.

While noting that over 80 per cent of migrations were regular, especially for Nigerians, the minister stressed on the importance of focusing on the 20 per cent of irregular migrations that needed attention.

He described migration as a strategy for peace, prosperity, and survival, not just for Nigeria but for the entire world,

According to him, migration, when governed, cann contribute to development, knowledge exchange, and cultural resilience.

He emphasised the need for education and training for better opportunities in changing the lives of many young people.

For her part, Pilar Jimenez, Ambassador -at Large- for Migration Affairs of Spain, said that Spain’s migration policies were designed with active listening to the needs and concerns of African foreigners, their governments, and societies.

She recalled that the Spanish Prime Minister, launched the new Spain-Africa strategy in December 2024.

The agreement, according to her, seeks equal partnership between Spain and Africa, and inspires the entire Europe-Africa relationship.

“The strategy includes promoting regular migration, sustainable development, and shared prosperity,” Jimenez said.

She added that Nigeria’s leadership in the Rabat process, focusing on youth education, innovation, and regular pathways to prevent irregular migration was apt.

Also speaking, Gautier Mignot, Head of European Delegation to Nigeria, said that EU supports awareness-raising campaigns and community-based programmes to inform young Nigerians about the risks of irregular migration.

“EU promotes a comprehensive approach to migration, working with partner countries like Nigeria.

“Also EU is committed to supporting Nigeria in migration management and legal migration processes,” Mignot said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that meeting was organised through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons under its Chairmanship of the Rabat Process. (NAN)