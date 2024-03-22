FG produces detained “Miyetti Allah” president in court

The Federal Government on Thursday produced the detained President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Bodejo was brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo amidst tight security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a deployment of security personnel within and around the high-rise building as the court delivers ruling on Bodejo’s motion seeking an unconditional release from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s custody.

Justice Ekwo had, on March 13, fixed today for ruling on the motion following the failure of the Federal Government to file charge and arraign Bodejo in court for alleged terrorism offence.

Upon resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, held that the motion had been overtaken by event, the prosecution, having filled a charge against the “Miyetti Allah” president.

The judge therefore ordered the defendant to enter his plea.

NAN reports that Bodejo, who is being preferred with a three-count charge, is currently taking his plea.(NAN)

By Taiye Agbaje