FG prioritizes transforming Nigeria into leading hub for talent, innovation in Africa

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has said the Federal Government is prioritising efforts to establish Nigeria as a leading hub for talent and innovation in Africa.

Inuwa said this at the closing ceremony of a five days digital literacy training for the Mainstream Rural Women Participation and Gender Techpreneurship and Provision of IT Tools for 60 participants organised by NITDA in Oyo town, Oyo state.

The NITDA DG, who was represented by the Ag. Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr Aristotle Onumo urged the participants to utilise the knowledge and skills the training offered them to build a career and a new future for themselves in the digital economy space.

He described the training programme as a means of “empowering the youths and stimulating the creativity in improving the studious skills of our young people so that they can play their critical roles in the digital economy space.”

“We also hope that all that you have learnt today will not stop here but you will become an advocate of the digital economy programmes by reaching out to your own people and teaching them what you have learnt,” he added.

The Director General of NITDA emphasised the importance of creating a supportive environment to maximize the benefits of the digital economy and technology for individuals and communities, including the agency’s beneficiaries.

The facilitator of the training and Chairman, House Committee on Communications, Honourable Prince Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi commended the efforts of the Agency and its supervisory ministry, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy for ensuring that digital literacy is penetrating every nook and cranny of the country.

He said, “NITDA has been living to expectation by ensuring that the economy of this country is being driven not only by oil but by ICT.”

Hon. Adeyemi advised the youths to utilise this skill and knowledge the training offered them and ensure that the community also benefit from it.

“We shall not rest on our oars until critical mass of our youth benefitted from the digital literacy,” he added.

Participants at the five days training were equipped with a laptop, internet dongle and cash stipend for establishment of micro enterprises.