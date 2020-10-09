FG prioritising devt of gas resources, says Sylva’s aide

Mr Justice Derefaka, the Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, says development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources remains national priority of the Federal Government.

Derefaka spoke on Friday at webinar organised by the University of Lagos Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Student Chapter, with the theme “The Critical Link: The Now vs Future of the Energy Industry.’’

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to strengthen the gas value chain because it recognised the important role it could play in transforming the nation’s economy.

According to him, with a proven gas reserve of 203TCF, Nigeria has the potential to become an industrialised nation by deploying right policies and regulations to maximise its utilisation.