FG prioritises livestock transformation, economic growth–Minister

By Felicia Imohimi

The Federal Government says it is committed to transforming livestock sector by leveraging on strategic partnerships and innovative programmes to boost production, ensure food security and drive economic growth.

Alhaji Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, made this pledge when he received delegations from Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and Dabareji Farms on Monday in Abuja.

Maiha reaffirmed government’s determination to advance livestock value chain and unlock the sector’s immense potential.

“The ministry’s vision focuses on improving the value chain, ensuring food security and unlocking the immense economic potential of the industry.

“Collaborative efforts with private sector players and financial institutions like NIRSAL will enable us to build sustainable solutions for animal husbandry, disease control and market access.” he said.

Dr Chinyere Akujobi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, called for a robust disease control programme particularly for export markets.

According to her, trade partners demand assurance that animals are sourced from disease-free zones.

“This calls for a proactive approach to disease control and the development of strong monitoring systems,’’ she said.

Earlier, Saad Hamidu, Head of NIRSAL delegation, highlighted the importance of addressing gaps in the livestock value chain.

Hamidu, who commended the establishment of 1,500 capacity meat processing factory in FCT recently, described the gesture as a key step in the development of sustainable supply systems.

“This initiative bridges the missing link in the value chain, ensuring a sustainable supply chain and driving organic growth in livestock processing.

“We are collaborating with the ministry to organise supply systems and secure financing that supports the entire ecosystem.” he said.

On his part, Dr Celestine Ayok, a consultant with Dabareji Farms, said rehabilitating dams and reviving grazing reserves were quick wins for the ministry.

Ayok said de-silting and restoration of selected dams would ensure water availability, enhance productivity and support grazing systems.(NAN)