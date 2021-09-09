FG prioritises energy security, transition to cleaner energy — DPR boss

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says

energy security and transition to cleaner forms of energy remain priorities for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Auwalu made the assertion at the hybrid Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Research and Development Fair on Thursday in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair has as its theme: ‘Collaboration in Research and Development of the Energy Sector.’

Auwalu said the president had inaugurated the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre in Lagos with objectives of safety, cost efficiency and value addition, to guarantee energy security for Nigeria.

He said : “As you are aware, energy security and transition to cleaner forms of energy is a priority for the Buhari administration.

“To deepen gas penetration across the Nation, the year 2020-2030 has been declared the Decade of Gas to drive the Gas Expansion Programme, increase LPG penetration, Gas to Power, Gas Based Industries, Gas to People, Auto Gas etc.

“These are to serve as enablers for energy security, jobs creation, poverty eradication, a healthy environment, development of facilities in the gas sector, thereby creating opportunities for collaboration and revenue generation for government.

“The Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) provides the contractual framework for gas transportation.

“The National Gas Expansion Programme is aimed at stimulating domestic gas supply demand and oil to gas substitution as transition fuel.”

According to him, the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act among other things, provides a framework for gas aggregation and penalties for gas flaring.

“Let me reassure you, the Nigeria oil and gas industry is on the path to affordable and reliable energy for all Nigerians, as well as transitioning to cleaner energy in line with net-zero emissions global target.

“I am therefore confident that gas is the future for Nigeria,” Auwalu said.

He noted that it was critical for the global oil and gas industry to remain efficient and innovative in responding to the emergence of cheaper renewables to sustain the relevance of hydrocarbon resources to the global energy mix.

The DPR boss said research and collaboration from all stakeholders were therefore crucial to remain competitive and to meet safe, clean and sustainable energy demands of the future.

Earlier, Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, explained that the fair was organised to highlight and emphasise the need for collaboration among stakeholders in overriding national interest.

He listed the achievements of the NCDMB to include establishment of the Nigerian Content Research and Development Council and the 10 years strategic roadmap.

Wabote said it also included creation of $50 million dollars research and development fund, support for local and indigenous research breakthroughs among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...