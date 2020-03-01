FG presents relief materials to victims of Garkida attack

Federal Government has presented Eight trucks of assorted relief materials to victims of the recent Boko Haram attack in Garkida town of Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The assorted materials comprising rice, vegetable oil, mats, wrappers, and blankets were officially presented to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for onward delivery to victims in Garkida by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq at a ceremony on Sunday in Yola.

Farouq said the relief was the first step by the ministry, who would collaborate with the state emergency agency to further support Adamawa government in other critical areas.

In his remarks, Gov. Fintiri thanked FG for the timely intervention and assured that the materials would be judiciously utilized for the victims.

Fintiri said his administration had already discussed with the North East Development Commission (NEDC), on how to work together in reconstructing affected structures in the Garkida town.

He called on the commission to expedite action in the reconstruction process to enable those in camps return to their homes in good time for the planting season.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NEDC, Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), who is from Garkida, lauded the FG for the relief materials on behalf of the people.

Tarfa also commented Fintiri for the concern shown to people of Garkida by visiting immediately after the attack to sympathize with them and assess the damage done.

The Feb. 21 attack on Garkida led to the death of two soldiers, looting, burning of many houses and places of worship. (NAN)