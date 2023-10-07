FG presents 40 houses in resettlement city to IDPs in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government under President Tinubu, has expressed its commitment to address pressing humanitarian challenges in the country including providing decent homes for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu made this known when she handed over fourty fully completed house at the resettlement city built by the Refugees commission to the IDPs at Gidan Dawa area of Gusau, Zamfara State.

Recall that several persons were displaced in Zamfara,including a visibly old mother of four who was thrown out of their abode as a result of banditry attacks in their communities and lived with her grand children and community in the forest for months.

Their sotries have however changed with the new homes given to them by President Tinubu renewed hope intervention from the Refugee commission.

The minister said president Bola Ahmad Tinubu is determined to provide more shelter to IDPs across the country,stressing that a new dawn has birthed and their story will change moving forward.

Edu who made the presentation to the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, in the Presence of the High Federal Commissioner Hon Tijani Ahmed called on the International communities,private establishments and public spirited individuals to support humanitarian response in the state.

“This Resettlement City Project is not just a physical endeavour; it is a beacon of hope for the beneficiaries and the state.

“We are going to provide more lighting to this environment to further illuminate this new city,as part of security measures ,this is with immediate effect.

Responding to the Governor’s request to build more homes and cities for the Internally Displaced Persons in other part of the Senatorial district, the Minister said.

” Mr Governor, all you need to do is to provide us with lands and other requirements at the state level that will enable us to build as requested” she said

In his remarks, the Governor of Zamfara State,Dr. Dauda Aliyu Commended the federal government for its interest in security situation in the state.

“Zamfara is in deer need of support. The provision of an IDP resettlement

facility in the State Capital, Gusau, is indeed a welcome development. We appreciate the

collaborative efforts of the Federal Government in alleviating the suffering of our people. In this regard, the Government and the good people of Zamfara State remain grateful for this kind gesture.

“We request for more support,particularly, we request that the Honorable Minister use her good offices to construct two

more of these projects, one each in the remaining two zones, Zamfara North and West

Senatorial Districts. This is to fulfil the initial plan of these vital intervention projects” the Governor said.

Also Speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner,National Commission for Refugees migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Alhaji Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed said the handing over of the houses was part of the

Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu which underscores the paramount importance of the welfare of internally displaced persons of his government.

He said with the Minister’s approval, more programmes, projects and opportunities will come to the state under his Commission.

