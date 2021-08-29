FG postpones Nigeria @ 60 Awards

The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony, scheduled earlier to hold on Sept. 3.

Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo, on Sunday in Abuja.

Adebayo said that the Nigeria @ 60 Award ceremony, was planned as part of Jubilee celebrations of Nigeria’s Independence to honour 60 notable Nigerians, who had made immense contributions to the nation’s growth.

The minister regretted any inconveniences the postponement might have caused stakeholders and the general public.

Adebayo, however, said that a new date would be communicated in due course.

The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the [email protected] Committee.

It is in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm; `Say It Loud Limited’, under the chairmanship of the minister. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...