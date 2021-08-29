FG postpones Nigeria @ 60 Awards

August 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony, scheduled earlier to hold on Sept. 3.

Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister for Industry, and Investment, made this known in a statement  by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo, on Sunday in Abuja.

Adebayo said that the Nigeria @ 60 Award ceremony, was  planned as part Jubilee celebrations Nigeria’s Independence to honour 60 notable Nigerians, who had made immense contributions to the nation’s growth.

The minister regretted any inconveniences the might have stakeholders and the general public.

Adebayo, however,  said that a new date would be communicated in due course.

The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee the [email protected] Committee.

It is in collaboration with a media and communication firm; `Say It Loud Limited’, under the chairmanship the minister. ( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,