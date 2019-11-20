FG postpones 2019 Abuja Carnival

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival tagged “Culture for Peace”, earlier scheduled to hold from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Joseph Mutah issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

“The Ministry apologized to all invited guests for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

“A new date will be announced for the Carnival in due course,” the statement read.

The Abuja carnival is an annual event, with the objective of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country and enhancing national unity.

It is a yearly programme that holds in Abuja featuring road shows, music, cultural dances, masquerades, durbar and lots more with participation from all the states in Nigeria.