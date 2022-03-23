FG, polytechnic unions, commence renegotiation of 2010 agreement

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Government committee on renegotiation of the 2010 agreements with the unions in polytechnics has commenced meetings with union leaders to ensure industrial harmony and development.



The unions include Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.



The Chairman of the Federal Government Re-Negotiation Committee, Alhaji Waziri Bulama, said in Abuja on Wednesday that a framework for the implementation of the agreements would be developed at the end of the renegotiation.



Bulama, who is also the Chairman, Governing Council of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnni Kebbi, said the committee was to review, recommend and agree on previous agreements and new demands submitted by the various unions.



‘’The Federal Government is committed towards addressing the concerns of the unions in the polytechnic sector.



“The committee has received submissions from these three unions and they are extensively studied and examined. The committee is engaging the leadership of these unions to arrive at an agreement acceptable to all parties,” he said.



Bulama also explained that some of the problems of the unions were on infrastructure, staff issues and policy that needed reforms.



He stressed that the polytechnic education needed to get the pride of place and receive the desired attention to play the role it ought to play in terms of providing skills for the productive sector.



He added that this required collective responsibility to address the socio economic challenges facing the sector and country.



‘’The revitalisation of the Nigerian economy rest squarely on promotion of technical, vocational education and training.



“We are committed that this get the attention of all stakeholders,” he said.



He appreciated the leadership of the various unions for their patriotism towards drawing the attention of government and the Nigerian public towards the problem affecting the polytechnic sector.



Responding, the National President of ASUP, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, said some of the key demands of the union were repositioning technological education for national development, laws and status, supervision and regulation, funding for the sector, dichotomy between HND and degree holders and condition of service.



Also, the President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics SSANP, Mr Philip Ogundipe, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the bill seeking to end the dichotomy between university degrees of Bachelor’s of Arts/Science( BA/BSc ) and the Higher National Diplomas ( HNDs) awarded by polytechnics.(NAN)

