FG pledges to revamp grazing reserves

By Ibrahim Kado

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment towards the revamping of the Gongoshi grazing reserve in Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muktar Maiha, said this on Friday during a working visit to underscore the grazing potential of the reserve.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gongoshi grazing reserve is one of the 32 gazetted grazing reserves in the state with a total land area of 9,600 hectares.

The reserve can accommodate thousands of herds of cows and other animals with diverse comparative advantages.

The Minister said the visit was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to put the sector on a strategic path of growth.

According to him, the visit is to get first hand information on the state of the grazing reserves in the state and to initiate a process of upgrading them for effective utilisation.

He further announced plans to upgrade the 815 cattle markets across the country, in line with global standard and best practices.

Tijjani Maksha, Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture, Adamawa, commended the minister for the visit and plans put in place to revamp the reserves.

Maksha urged for more strategic partnership and intervention to achieve a lot in the sector, for socioeconomic development of the state and the country at large.

Sanusi Abubakar, National Coordinator L PRESS, said the programme would continue to champion the course of transforming Nigeria’s livestock industry for the overall benefit of the society.

NAN also reports that the minister later paid a royal homage to the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammad Aliyu, at his place, to seek for his support and prayers to achieve greater performance in the livestock industry.

The minister later inspected the veterinary hospital and also had an interface with a key player in the livestock industry on dairy production, for strengthening mutually beneficial collaborations. (NAN)