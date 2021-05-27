The Federal Government has promised to put Esa Cave, a tourist site in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti state on the national and global map to attract tourists.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja when the traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister noted that putting Esa cave and other tourist attractions in the town, including “ Okuta Abanijorin’’ (the rock that accompanies you on your trip) would help to boost the economy of Iyin-Ekiti and the state.

“I want to assure Kabiyesi, the good people of Iyin-Ekiti and indeed, the entire people of Ekiti state that we will do our best to help showcase and popularise the top two tourist sites in the town.

“We will leverage our wide media reach as well as technology in achieving this,’’ he said.

The minister accepted the invitation of the Oba to visit the Esa Cave and “Okuta Abanijorin’’ as well as the impending coronation of the Oba.

Ahead of his visit, the minister directed the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), to visit the two tourist sites and report back to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCMM is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture which is in charge of museums and historical sites in the country.

The Director-Generals of NCMM, Prof. Abba Tijani, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Nura Kangiwa were at the event.

Earlier, the traditional ruler said he was on the courtesy visit to invite the minister to Iyin Kingdom (Kingdom of praise) to assess the natural tourism potential in the town.

Specifically, he said the minister should come to see Esa cave and “Okuta Abanijorin’’ which are wonderful works of nature

“The Esa cave is on a hill which is about 10,000 feet above sea level and when you get to the top, you can view clearly five towns in Ekiti state.

“Inside the cave there is an auditorium like a theatre that can sit about 3,600 people.

“The seats in the cave are naturally constructed and there is a flat rock in there that when you strike it, it will sound as if you are ringing bell.

“The cave in those days served as a safe haven for the people during communal clashes and wars.

“Also in the cave, there are demarcations built with mud but have solidified to stand the test of time,’’ he said.

The Oba said the “Okuta Abanirin’’ is a large natural monolith rock located along Iyin-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the rock is so massive that it gives the impression as if it is following people travelling on the routes.

The traditional ruler said tapping on the natural tourism sites would place his town, Ekiti state and Nigeria on global stage as well as create wealth for the people.

He also appreciated the minister for his good disposition to a son of Iyin-Ekiti, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant (Media) to the President, attached to the Minister’s office. (NAN)

