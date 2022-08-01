FG pledges support to NCWS in promoting women cause

By Dorcas Jonah

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Monday pledged the support of the Federal Government to the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) in promoting the cause of women in the country.

Mustapha said this when the President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, led members of the Women in National Service (WINSERVE) Week Implementation Committee on a visit to his office in Abuja.

Mustapha described women as the backbone of a nation who need the support of every stakeholder to achieve their aspirations, especially the protection of women and children’s rights.

He said that government would do everything within its capacity to ensure the success the NCWS project focusing on celebrating the outstanding women in national service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCWS is organising WINSERVE 2022 week, with the theme: “Celebrating our mother, recognising our amazons’’.

Mustapha said women are making the country proud in their various fields of endeavours.

He said, “I am pleased with the partnership between NCWS and the Federal Government towards tackling the critical challenges we are presently faced with.

“Challenges such as gender bias, drugs and other substances, out-of-school children, youth and unemployment and other related social vices.

“I believe that this partnership should and must yield positive results,’’ he said.

Mustapha thanked the NCWS president for recognising his effort in the COVID-19 response committee, adding that there was an upsurge of gender-related violence during the pandemic.

He advised the NCWS president to carry out trauma exercise for women and children, adding that this would help to cushion of the COVID-19 experience.

Earlier, Lau said that the visit by the delegation was significant and unique.

She said that the visit was a “vote of confidence’’ to a man of excellence, a patriotic public servant, a cerebral lawyer and selfless politician in the true sense of the word.

“Nigerian women are watching you with great admiration and appreciation, since you took over as SGF, the prestige and dignity of the office has been restored.

“Nigeria women will not forget in a hurry your commitment as the chairman of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to reduce the spread of the deadly pandemic.

“That singular act earned you the prestigious Award of National Productivity Order of Merit by President Muhammadu Buhari for your skilful and successful national response management,’’ she said.

Lau said that NCWS as the umbrella body of women organisations was conscious of gender issues and responsibility to address them.

She said that was the reason the council must be in the forefront in matters affecting Nigerian women and children, their lives and livelihood.

“We know government alone cannot meet up with the compelling needs of national and gender developments, so we gladly accepted to partner with FGN-NIMEC Projects Office, towards tackling such critical challenges.

“Above all, there is burning desire by NCWS and its traditional partners to speed up the process of implementing the United Nations Resolution on Gender Affirmative Action (Beijing 95) and the UN-Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“No wonder, therefore, we accepted to be co-organisers and co-hosts for the laudable initiative of the forthcoming WINSERVE 2022.

On his part, Dr M.A. Yakassai, Director in Federal Ministry of Finance and member of the implementation committee, said that WINSERVE’ 2022 aimed to immortalise and highlight some laudable achievements made by notable Nigerian women.

“WINSERVE 2022 seeks to address the perils of the society, especially gender-based violence (GBV) and encourage women political aspirants to participate during elections,” he said.

Yakassai said that the one-week events would also showcase children’s unity concert and talents expo as well as discussions on gender equity and leadership.(NAN)

