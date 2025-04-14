FG pledges support to addressing post-harvest losses

The Federal Government says it is determined to provide all the needed support for initiating modern innovation to address post harvest losses among farmers across the country.

By Aminu Garko

The Minister of State for Industry and Investment, Sen. John Owan Enoh, disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of a modern Onion Storage facility in Kano State.

The facility established by Prism Foods Ltd. Dawakin, in Kudu Local Government Area of the state and located at Gadar Tamburawa is valued at more than N10 billion.

It is aimed at tackling the pressing issue of post-harvest losses faced by onion farmers in the region.

Enoh who was visibly delighted with the facility, said it was the first of its kind in Africa.

He commended Prism Foods Ltd. for investing heavily in a solution to post-harvest losses, saying it would enhance food security and encourage entrepreneurship while boosting the nation’s economy.

According to him, facilities like this will pave way for more job opportunities and improve food security by providing a reliable storage solution for onions and other perishable commodities.

”This facility will play a vital role in effective service delivery as well as supporting the nation’s agricultural development.

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to curb post-harvest losses, potentially increasing farmers’ income and creating more job opportunities for youths.”

In his remarks, Gov. Abba Yusuf represented by the State Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Shehu Sagagi, commended Prism Foods Ltd. for the huge investment in Kano.

Yusuf noted that the state government was committed to providing all the needed support to ensure that Agricultural produce were enhanced.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prism Foods Ltd., Mr Aman Gupta, said the massive post-harvest losses faced by onion farmers prompted the establishment of the facility.

He said the facility would be able to store 10,000 tonnes of onion at a time.

Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, Chairman, National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria, said that the facility would significantly reduce post-harvest losses of onions and other perishable commodities.

Maitasamu disclosed that the association produced two million metric tonnes of onions, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for the facility.

He lauded the federal government and the Kano state government for their support in making the project a reality. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)