FG pledges support for Deaf, People Living with Disabilities

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to continue giving support to the deaf and persons with disabilities in the country.

It also said that it will ensure that their inclusion, rights, and participation in the society are given utmost priority.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Developmenmt, Sadiya Farouq on Wednesday in Abuja, when she marked the International Week of the Deaf and International Day of Sign Languages.

Farouq noted that the ministry has been at the forefront of ensuring that the Nigeria Disability Commission is established to assuage the yearnings and aspirations of all persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“The purpose of the International Day of Sign Languages among others is to promote linguistic identity and culture of deaf people all over the world.

“Let me assure you that the Federal government, through the ministry, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all persons with disabilities in Nigeria are carried along in governance by removing all barriers which before now posed as a hindrance for the effective functioning of persons with disabilities,”she said.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf, Chidi Topaz Oluije thanked the minister for marking the day in Nigeria as ten million persons are said to be deaf according to the World Health Organization.

“According to WHO, ten million persons are Deaf in Nigeria.

“This shows that Sign Language is important for us to be able to mix with both the Deaf and the Hearing world and participate in politics, health, or any sector in the country,”he stressed.

The celebration stems from the United Nations Resolution A/RES/72/161 adopted in 2017 which recognizes September 23 as the International Day of Sign Languages.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Reaffirming Deaf People’s Human Rights’.

The event will be marked from September 26-30, 2020 by all stakeholders in Kano.

