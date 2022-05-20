FG pledges safe hosting of UNESCO Global Conference

The Federal Government has assured of a smooth, safe and successful hosting of the 2022 UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is scheduled for Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 in Abuja.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance in his speech at the opening session of the Media and Information Literacy Series of the 3rd World Higher Education Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday.The minister, who participated virtually at the opening session said the Federal Government would provide a safe environment for all delegates and officials, who would be coming for the event.”I pledge the commitment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria toward hosting a successful conference.“I solicit the support of UNESCO and partners, as well as governments and the organised private sector, in order to ensure a successful hosting,” he said.

Mohammed commended UNESCO for the good job it was doing in advancing and promoting the knowledge of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in the world.He said the use of MIL in strengthening democracy and good governance, as well as creating a more stable and informed society, cannot be over-emphasised.The minister described the conference, as a significant milestone in the efforts of UNESCO and its partners to entrench MIL as a fieldof study.”Please permit me to state that Nigeria identifies with UNESCO’s efforts in this regard and has in fact laid the foundation for theprogress being recorded here today.“You would all recall that Nigeria had in 2013 successfully hosted the first Global Forum for Partnership on MIL in Abuja.“The event, tagged Abuja 2013, gave rise to the creation of UNESCO MIL Alliance and other initiatives on the importance of MIL for all and by all,” he said.The minister used the occasion of the conference to announce that Nigeria was exploring the possibility of establishing a UNESCO International Media and Information Literacy Institute.He said the decision was taken in view of the importance that Nigeria placed on Media and Information Literacy.”To actualise this, of course we will collaborate with UNESCO.“As Nigeria explores this initiative, we invite other countries around the world to partner with us to realise a UNESCO International Media and Information Literacy Institute,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Nigeria was given the hosting right for the UNESCO 2022 Global Information Literacy Week at the organisation’s headquarters in France in Nov. 2021.NAN also reports that the Global Media and Information Literacy Week, commemorated annually, is a major occasion for stakeholders to review and celebrate the progress achieved toward media information and literacy for all. (NAN)

