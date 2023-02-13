FG pledges improved trade relations with ECOWAS states, commissions multi million naira projects at Seme border

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Government has reiterated its commitment to the elimination of bottlenecks and promotion of efficient operations at the Seme-Krake border to enhance trade and economic integration with member countries of the ECOWAS.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye reechoed the Federal Government’s position at the commissioning of three multi million naira projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Transportation at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post in Lagos.

The projects included roofing of three walkways for arriving and departing passengers, construction of twenty toilet facilities and provision of two solar-powered boreholes/water treatment plants. Ten Air Conditioners had earlier been supplied and installed in offices within the joint border post.

The Seme-Krake Joint Border Post has remained a symbol of integration between the people of Nigeria and Republic of Benin and being one of the busiest boundary lines in the continent, the border post has enhanced free movement of persons and goods in the sub-region.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Prince Ademola Adegoroye assured the ECOWAS commission of the unrelenting commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria at boosting the economic integration of member States.

The Minister noted with delight that the Joint Border Post with modern enabling facilities is a flagship project in ECOWAS and a good example of regional public assets with a wide range of spill-over benefits.

He said the facilities, which were worth over three hundred million naira, were executed in furtherance of the Nigerian Government’s continuous efforts and commitment to providing conducive working environment as part of the country’s social responsibility in the management of the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, staff of the Ministry as well as the Chairman and members of the Joint Management Team of the border post for their support and contribution to the successful implementation of the projects.

Prince Adegoroye urged the management team of the border post to ensure appropriate maintenance of the facilities and promised to work for the implementation of more strategies and plans that will further improve operations at the border.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Joint Border Management, Comptroller Da Nnadi and the Minister of Finance and Economy of the Republic of Benin, Mr. Romauld Wadagni, commended the Federal Government for the effort at upgrading the facilities at the border post.