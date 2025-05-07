FG plays Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast, videos in court to establish alleged terrorism charge 

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, played some of the ”Radio Biafra”’ broadcast and videos made by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

By Taiye Agbaje



The Federal Government, on Wednesday, played some of the ”Radio Biafra”’ broadcast and videos made by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in open court to establish the allegation of terrorism preferred against him.

The broadcast and video documents, which were marked as exhibits, were tendered through the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2), identified as BBB, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

BBB, who testified behind screen provided by the court, said Kanu admitted making the broadcast and the videos while being led in evidence by FG’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

One of the radio broadcast made by Kanu on Biafra Radio on Oct. 20, 2020 during #ENDSARS Protest was played in the open court.

In the live broadcast, Kanu was heard calling on the youth to attack the police officers and soldiers anywhere they were found.

The IPOB leader, in the broadcast, called on the protesters to ambush the security personnel, snatched their guns and killed them.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)