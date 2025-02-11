FG Plans Strategic Measures to Harness Benefits of Migration

The Federal Government has committed to implementing strategies aimed at maximizing the economic and developmental benefits of migration.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, made this statement on Tuesday during the 2025 Annual International Conference organized by the Centre of Excellence in Migration and Global Studies (CEMGS), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in Abuja.

In his opening speech at the two-day conference, themed ‘Migration and Sustainable Development: Problems and Prospects,’ Sununu highlighted the need for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to examine both the positive and negative consequences of migration.

“Migration, whether internal or external, has all its positive and negative consequences. As a nation, we must be able to swim in the tide so that we can benefit maximally from the positive impact of migration while mitigating the negative impact,” Sununu said.

The minister also emphasized the vital role of Nigerians abroad, particularly in the medical field, stressing the government’s efforts to address the challenges posed by brain drain. “The Federal Government is doing its best on the issues that affect healthcare services. I recall in the last few weeks a document was produced trying to address the issue of brain drain,” he remarked.

He praised the growing collaboration between Nigerian universities and international counterparts through transnational agreements, a move aimed at retaining academic talent within the country. “I must commend the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission for increasing partnership between our campuses in Nigeria and other campuses outside the country through the transnational agreement, so as to reduce the migration of our well-secured, experienced academicians out of the country,” Sununu stated.

The minister also expressed gratitude to the NOUN Vice Chancellor and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for supporting the event, while urging the conference to propose solutions for enhancing regular migration and minimizing the risks associated with dangerous movements.

In his address, NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, described the conference as a vital platform for addressing migration’s global challenges. “While migration can enhance economic growth, cultural exchange, and innovation, it also presents significant problems that, even if ignored before, now stare us in the face. We are witnessing increasing tensions around the globe, where receiving countries grapple with the stress and strain that large migrant populations can place on infrastructure, social services, and labor markets,” Prof. Peters noted.

He pointed out the rise in xenophobia and nationalism, warning that these trends threaten social cohesion. However, he stressed that migration holds substantial potential for sustainable development if managed effectively. “Despite the numerous challenges, migration also holds great potential for fostering sustainable development. When managed effectively, migration can be a powerful driver of economic and social transformation,” he said, citing the successful integration of migrants in countries like the United States.

Prof. Peters also called for migration policies that are human-centered, ensuring safe, legal pathways for migrants while protecting their rights and addressing the root causes of migration. He lauded TETFund for providing the seed fund to establish CEMGS and called for additional financial support to help the Centre fulfill its mission.

The Director of CEMGS, Prof. Gloria Anetor, shared that the center was established with TETFund’s seed funding in February 2020 and has since gained international recognition. She highlighted the Centre’s collaboration with the Munich Forum Dialogue (MFD) and the University of Krems, Austria, on circular and return migration.

In his keynote address, Rev. Father Dr. Emeka Obiezu, spoke on “Unlocking the Migration-Development Nexus: A Holistic Approach to Policy and Practice,” emphasizing the importance of promoting healthy migration through well-crafted laws.

The conference also featured goodwill messages from various dignitaries, including Arc. Sunny Echono, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, and Paola Pace, Chief of Mission to Nigeria, International Organization for Migration.