FG plans increase in digital skills training for citizens

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, says the Federal Government will upscale digital skills training for Nigerians, establish more ICT centres and projects all over the country.

The minister disclosed this when he featured as a special guest at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Pantami said there was an upsurge in the contributions of ICT and digital services to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“If you look at 2020, the contributions of ICT to GDP alone, particularly in the last quarter is 14.70 per cent.

“There are seven major sectors of the economy and ICT is number one in contributions,” he said.

According to him, ICT contributions to the GDP of the nation surpasses the combined contributions of seven sectors of the economy.

“All of the remaining six combined together was 14.21 per cent,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) roadmap was all about the strategy of implementing the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 to 2025.

Pantami recalled that he led a team on behalf of President Muhammady Buhari that developed the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, and that the president redesigned the ministry to accommodate digital economy.

According to the minister, the policy is given to the relevant ICT agency for implementation.

Similarly, he divulged that NITDA also came up with the strategy in order to safeguard and simplify the implementation of the policy within its mandate.

“The entire strategy is to fastrack the implementation of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a digital Nigeria.

“So, whatever the strategy accommodates has to do with the policy,” the minister said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...