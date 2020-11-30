The Federal Government says 2186 companies employing 12,117 individuals have benefitted from its N75 billion Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday in Makurdi at the formal take-off of the North -Centh Zonal Headquarters of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Campus was handed over to the Ministry of Information and Culture on behalf of NIHOTOUR by the Benue State Government.