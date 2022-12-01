FG passionate about road infrastructure – Works Controller

By David Adeoye

Mr Kayode Ibrahim, Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Oyo State, says that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to and passionate about development of road infrastructure across the country.

Ibrahim said this on Thursday while flagging off reconstruction of Saki -Okerete road in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He said that that the impact of the present administration was being felt in every nook and cranny of the country through its numerous road projects.

“The Federal Government is mindful of rural areas in its road infrastructure projects and Oyo State is not an exception,” he said.

According to him, the state has never had it so good in terms of federal road projects, as lots of the roads in the state are being attended to.

He stated that while some of the road projects had been completed, others were at various stages of completion, with new ones being awarded, citing the Saki-Okerete road that was being handed over to contractor for work to commence.

Ibrahim urged the people of Saki and other adjoining communities to cooperate with the contractor and support all the efforts aimed at ensuring timely completion of the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the controller also flagged off three other road projects, all of which were constituency projects of a House of Representatives member, Mr Olajide Olatunbosun (APC-Atisbo/Saki-East/Saki-West).

The constituency projects include: reconstruction of the three-kilometre Agunrege-Owotoro in Atisbo Local Government Area, repair of a 1.5-kilometre Isale Adinni, Saki town in Saki West Local Government Area and construction of the township road in Ago-Amodu, Saki East Council Area.

Olatunbosun, whoexpressed appreciation to the presidentfor giving approval for the reconstruction of Saki-Okerete road, pledged to continue facilitating projects that would be impactful to his constituency.

Some of the road users, who spoke with NAN, expressed delight and appreciated the federal government for the award of the road which, they said, had been in a bad state for years.

Chief Solomon Olugbenga, a farmer, said that the road was very vital to transporting farm produce to urban centres.

Olugbenga implored the federal government to ensure thorough supervision of the project so that the contractor would deliver quality job.

Also a commercial motorcycle operator, Mr Isiaka Alabi, said that the road, when completed, would make vehicular movements from that axis easier. (NAN)