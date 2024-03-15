FG partners UNESCO on flood prevention

The Federal Government says it is partnering with UNESCO to tackle pressing issues related to flooding and enhancing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services nationwide.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, announced this in a statement on Friday following a meeting with UNESCO Representative to Nigeria, Mr Abdourahammanne Diallo, and members of UNESCO entities in Abuja.

Utsev reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing flooding challenges and improving WASH services in view of their adverse impacts on both the populace and the economy.

He outlined UNESCO’s pivotal role in various aspects of water management, including water supply, quality, irrigation, and hydrology, while appealing for assistance in strengthening flood management efforts.

The minister underscored the urgency of intensified collaboration between his ministry and UNESCO to advance groundwater management initiatives.

He explained the ongoing Clean Nigeria Campaign, a national initiative aimed at eradicating open defecation by 2025.

Utsev expressed the ministry’s dedication to closely collaborating with UNESCO to promote the campaign, construct additional sanitation facilities, and raise public awareness.

The minister stressed the importance of water conservation and urged increased cooperation between the two entities as the World Water marked on March 22, approached.

In response, Diallo acknowledged the pivotal role of WASH services in safeguarding the nation’s well-being.

He assured continued support from UNESCO to assist the ministry in fulfilling its mandate in alignment with the national agenda.

Diallo also commended Nigeria’s progress within UNESCO’s intergovernmental programmes. (NAN)

By Tosin Kolade