FG partners organisation to deploy technology for air quality monitor

The National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency, (NESREA) says it is collaborating with Clarity Movement Co. to deploy new technology to monitor air quality in the country.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof Aliyu Jauro, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Jauro explained that using the clarity sensors would help NESREA to immediately identifying major pollution sources and mitigating the impact for the benefit of citizens.

According to him, action is necessary to ensure that the quality of air available for human existence is improved.

“Increasing global concerns over the damaging effect of air pollution on the environment are an indication of need for meaningful action against pollution.

“Meanwhile, meaningful action begins with meaningful data, we are pleased, going to this partnership and we are looking forward to collaborating with other environmental agencies and industries.

“Clarity is honour to be chosen to implement in partnership with NESREA in such important initiative,” Jauro said.

He said that the air quality data would be shared with regional partners, such as The Reformers’ Initiative for Development in Africa (Reformers of Africa) and the global public.

Also, the statement quoted Mr David Lu, Chief Executive of Clarity Movement Co. as saying, protecting the health of each individual citizen by ensuring clean air was necessary.

Lu added that protecting the health of the planet as well, served with professional, accurate data at one’s fingertips.

“We look forward to speaking with funding partners dedicated to this effort and interested in being part of a very cost-effective solution.

“The next phase of the project involves discussions with international funders to secure sponsorship for project implementation.

“This is being assisted by Two Lakes Group, an investment and consulting firm that works with governments and industry partners across Africa to fund and implement new technological solutions to development challenges.

“Project scope will be driven by these conversations. Funders can range from government grants to NGOs and foundations,” he said.

He said that interested parties could reach out by using either the Clarity, Two Lakes or NESREA contacts form at: <https://clarity.io/contact> , <https://www.twolakes.org/> or <https://www.nesrea.gov.ng/contact-us/enquiries/. (NAN)