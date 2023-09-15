FG partners civil engineers on dam construction, infrastructural development

By Tosin Kolade

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has announced its partnership with the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers to provide infrastructural development of dams and other projects in the country.

This came to light when the Minister received members of the Institution, led by its National Chairman, Mr Chukwudi Ezugu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said the partnership was timely as many projects were needing their input, saying the Federal Government was more committed to water resources development for the benefit of the people.

He encouraged the Institution to ensure the success of the upcoming International Conference of Civil Engineers and to uphold the tenets of the profession.

He, however, pledged to use his influence as a civil engineering student, lecturer and mentor, to promote student registration to the Institute.

Earlier, Ezugu highlighted the ministry’s pivotal role in formulating policies related to water resources, sanitation, irrigation, potable water supply, underground water exploration, and hydrological data.

According to him, these elements are essential for civil engineers when designing runoff systems and drainage.

Emphasising the significance of irrigation in agriculture, Ezugu stated that any nation lacking food self-sufficiency faces significant challenges.

He commended the Ministry’s contributions to food production in Nigeria, particularly through river basin development authorities and various water projects.

He also noted the Institution’s achievement in developing an Open Defecation Eradication Strategy booklet, which was successfully launched in September 2022.

The Chairman later presented a souvenir to the Minister on behalf of its members.

The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers is the umbrella body of all Nigerian Civil Engineers.

It is dedicated to promoting civil engineering profession and inter relationship with other branches of Engineering in Nigeria and diaspora.

The Institution is made up of Professionals drawn from all fields of Civil Engineering, including Construction Engineering, Structural Engineering, Highway Engineering, Geotechnics and Water Resources Engineering. (NAN)

