FG partners CBOs, others on implementation of gender policy

By Habibu Harisu

The Federal Government is set to partner Community Based

Organisations (CBOs), Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), traditional institutions

and other tiers of government on implementation of National Gender Policy.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said this at a two-day sensitisation on the

revised 2021-2026 National Gender Policy in North-West Geopolitical Zone on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Aliyu Shinkafi, the minister

said the revised National Gender Policy is aimed at promoting gender equality, women empowerment

and social inclusion in all sectors of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the ministry and supported by African Development Bank.

The minister said that the policy addressed issues affecting women, children, physically challenged persons and allows

equal opportunities for men and women.

She added that “the National Gender Policy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressing gender equality, empowerment of women and social inclusion.

“Mr President made a pronouncement statement calling on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to include gender in their budgeting systems.

“We must ensure that MDAs include gender in their budgeting to address equality, women empowerment and social inclusion.”

She said that the effort was neither to subdue religious and traditional provisions but to

strengthen individual and collective contributions toward nation building.

According to her, the workshop is to disseminate the policy at the grassroots, noting that the document will

be translated into three major languages for better understanding.

Hajiya Aisha Dantsoho, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs,

stressed the need for community-based and participatory approach toward the implementation of the policy.

Dantsoho described the policy as a landmark achievement that would facilitate social inclusion, development and equitable participation of citizens.

While giving an overview of the 2021 revised National Gender Policy, Prof. Olabisi Aina, a Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies,

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, said the goal is to establish a just society devoid of discrimination.

She said “the gender policy provides institutional guidelines to achieving a just and gender equitable society with women and men contributing

optimally and benefiting from national development.”

The consultant explained that more lessons have been learnt on those who suffer in the society, not just women but vulnerable that this is really a gender policy.

“There are also men who suffer because of their situation.

“We have persons with disability, we have the elderly, we have orphans.”

NAN reports that event witnessed presentation by Prof. Sheikh Abubakar, while interactions were made on different misconceptions of sex and gender issues based on societal considerations and holistic approaches.

Participants comprised representatives of law enforcement agencies, government officials, CBOs, NGOs, journalists, among others. (NAN)